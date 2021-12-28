ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

CRAB CRIME: Madison Police say two people stole more than $600 of crab meat from Kroger

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDhHw_0dXetPK100

MADISON, Ala. – Did you start your morning off in a crabby mood? Madison Police say they’re looking for two shoplifters who didn’t.

The two people pictured are accused of stealing $600 of crab meat from the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing offering major sign-on bonus for hourly employees

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has any additional information on the crab theft should contact MPD Det. Scroggin at (256) 772-5619 or jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 22

donny hamilton
20h ago

They say white people are more trustworthy than any other race, they will give them more respect and attention but I tell people you might regret in the long run

Reply(9)
4
I'm Dat NiGGA
17h ago

Allow them folks to have that and eat wit they family. Kroger bank account has not lost anythang 💯 I used to cut meat there for 3 yrs

Reply(1)
3
Spread love Not Hate
18h ago

And you people say white people don't steal lol that's a lie

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Kroger#Crime#Madison Police#Toyota Manufacturing#Mpd Det#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Hamster bites teen inside Mobile movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching the new Spider-Man movie at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy