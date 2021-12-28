CRAB CRIME: Madison Police say two people stole more than $600 of crab meat from Kroger

MADISON, Ala. – Did you start your morning off in a crabby mood? Madison Police say they’re looking for two shoplifters who didn’t.

The two people pictured are accused of stealing $600 of crab meat from the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has any additional information on the crab theft should contact MPD Det. Scroggin at (256) 772-5619 or jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov .

