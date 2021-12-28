ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Omicron Spreads Global Gloom Over New Year's Celebrations

By Matthew Young
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugB11_0dXetL2L00

BRUSSELS (AP) — After struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium's word of the year, "knaldrang!" — the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is casting more gloom.
Monday was a case in point, with several governments considering more restrictions to add to a patchwork of measures and lockdowns already in place around Europe.
The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record numbers of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people apart at a time when they so dearly want to be together.
But with indications that omicron might be a milder variant despite its massive transmissibility, politicians were caught in a bind whether to further spoil yet another party or play safe to make sure health care systems don't collapse.
Further complicating matters was the lack of full data over the Christmas weekend, making the chronicling of the rise of omicron more difficult.
In Belgium, people faced their first real test with several new measures on Monday. Shopping was reduced to maximum two adults, possibly with kids in tow, and movie theaters and concert halls closed at a time when countless families are on vacation together.
The calls to close theaters and arts centers came in for espectially heavy criticism.
"We need it also for our mental health. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. It is of paramount importance for us to be open in these complicated and complex times," said Michael De Kok, the artistic director of the Flemish Royal Theatre.
Even communal celebrations like New Year's fireworks, that would usually see thousands thronging Brussels for the best views, are off. Nightclubs are already closed and restaurants and bars need to shut doors at 11 p.m.
In the United Kingdom, there are similar creeping moves. Scotland will close its nightclubs Monday after Northern Ireland and Wales already did so on Sunday, though they remain open in England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted ordering new restrictions but hasn't ruled them out, is expected to be briefed Monday on the latest data on the spread of omicron.
Even that staple of British holiday celebrations, the steady stream of English Premier League games, is under threat. The league has already called off 15 soccer matches in 2 1/2 weeks and more could well be upcoming.
U.K. daily infection numbers reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend.
France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. President Emmanuel Macron's government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss the next steps in tackling the virus.
It is hoping that stepped-up vaccinations will be enough. The government is pushing a draft law that would require vaccination to enter all restaurants and many public venues, instead of the current health pass system which allows people to produce a negative test or proof of recovery if they're not vaccinated.
This piecemeal, often hesitant approach is visible through much of Europe. In Poland, a nation of 38 million where the daily death toll now often breaks through the threshold of 500 cases, nightclubs may be closed, but they will be allowed to reopen on New Year's Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the many voters opposed to restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.
In Italy, the government has not mandated any rules for private gatherings, but it has set its sights on New Year's Eve, banning outdoor events and closing discotheques until the end of January.
The Netherlands is currently the exception to the rule of disjointed decision-making. The government there has gone farther than most European countries and shut down all nonessential stores, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays in a partial new lockdown.
____
Colleen Barry contributed from Milan, Sylvia Hui from London, Geir Moulson from Berlin and Vanessa Gera from Warsaw.

The post Omicron Spreads Global Gloom Over New Year's Celebrations appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Lockdowns and travel bans spread across Europe

Lockdowns and travel bans continue to spread across Europe in the lead-up to Christmas. Germany has now followed France in imposing a ban on travellers from the UK. Only essential travel will be allowed from midnight tonight. The move redesignates the whole of the UK as a “virus-variant area” (up...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Omicron#Covid#Ap#French#British#The Flemish Royal Theatre
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Trichinella reports in Europe climb again after record low in 2018

The Trichinella notification rate in Europe almost doubled in 2019 compared to 2018, according to recently published data. In 2019, 12 countries reported 141 cases of trichinellosis of which 96 were confirmed. Bulgaria with 55 confirmed cases, Italy with 10 and Spain with 40 but only 12 confirmed accounted for most of these. Romania recorded 21 cases but only six were confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eldest member of the Romanov family dies aged 98: How British-born Prince Andrew Andreevich spent his childhood at Frogmore Cottage before moving to US with £600 and becoming a painter

Prince Andrew Andreevich, who was the eldest member of the Romanov family, has died at the age of 98. The royal was a great-great-grandson in the male line of Emperor Nicholas II of Russia and since the death of Prince Dimitri Romanov in 2016 has been claimant to the headship of the House of Romanov.
WORLD
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
398
Followers
304
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy