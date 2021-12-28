ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Delays Completion of SpaceX Boca Chica Environmental Assessment by Two Months

By Doug Messier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FAA PR) — The FAA plans to issue the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship / Super Heavy project on Feb....

SpaceX Hits Hurdle in Bid for Texas Launch as FAA Delays Review

SpaceX wants to launch Starship rocket project from Texas site. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. suffered a blow to its goal of launching its massive Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, early next year when U.S. regulators delayed a planned environmental review by two months, to Feb. 28. The. Federal Aviation...
SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy launch delayed until at least March 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment has been delayed until February 28, 2022. This places the orbital launch attempt in March 2022 at the earliest. SpaceX and the FAA have been working towards finalizing the Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for launching Starship and...
Russia Successfully Launch Angara-A5 Booster on Flight Test

PLESETSK COSMODROME, Russia (Roscosmos PR) — The space forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces held on Monday, December 27, 2021, the third test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket with the overall mass model of the payload from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. A few...
SpaceX’s proposed launch site draws concerns about environmental damage, Playalinda Beach road

SpaceX proposes to build a launch and landing site for its Starship rockets at the north end of Kennedy Space Center in an area wedged between the historic pads built for moon rockets and Canaveral National Seashore. During the era of space shuttles, which flew from the pair of former moon-rocket pads, the road providing access to the seashore’s southern end at Playalinda Beach was routinely ...
Santa Reveals His FAA Safety Naughty & Nice Lists, Thanks FAA for Special Flight Permission on Dec. 24

WASHINGTON (FAA PR) – In an open letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Santa Claus revealed who made it on his FAA Safety Naughty and Nice Lists. “I have the utmost gratitude and respect for everyone who makes it their job to keep air travel safe,” writes Santa. “For those people whose bad behavior puts air travel safety in jeopardy, remember: I’m watching!”
Progress M-UM Instrument and Assembly Compartment Undocked from the ISS

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — Today, December 23, 2021, at 02:03 Moscow time, the instrument-assembly compartment of the Progress M-UM cargo module undocked from the Prichal module of the International Space Station in the normal mode. Thus, he freed the airlock for subsequent docking of Russian manned and cargo ships.
KSC to study potential new Starship launch pad

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is starting an environmental review of a proposed new launch facility there that would be used by SpaceX’s Starship launch system. The center announced last week that it was starting the process of an environmental review of the proposed Launch Complex...
SpaceX Secures NASA Contract as Boeing Delays Persist

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. NASA has recently announced that a loss...
FAA: 5G networks could delay, ground, divert airplanes, and endanger lives

Technology being used in the next generation of wireless communication could disrupt the aviation industry; airlines have claimed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claims the rapid 5G network expansion could delay, ground, or perhaps mandate diversion of airplanes. In a worst-case scenario, 5G networks could even endanger the lives of pilots and passengers.
SpaceX completes second Falcon 9 launch and landing in 15 hours

SpaceX has successfully completed two Falcon 9 launches and booster landings in just 15 hours, delivering around 20 metric tons (44,000 lb) of satellites to orbit. Carrying an expendable upper stage, payload fairing, and Turkey’s Turksat 5B geostationary communications satellite, Falcon 9 booster B1067 lifted off right on schedule at 10:58 pm EDT. Nine minutes later, the rocket landed aboard drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) without issue, completing its third orbital-class launch and spaceflight in about six months and second launch in less than 40 days.
Launch Readiness Review Complete Ahead of 24th SpaceX Resupply Mission

Joint teams from NASA and SpaceX have completed a launch readiness review ahead of the company’s 24th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station for the agency. Liftoff is targeted for Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5:06 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the live launch broadcast will begin at 4:45 a.m.
SpaceX Plans Two Super Heavy/Starship Launch Complexes at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX Starship Super Heavy Operations at the Kennedy Space Center. Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) submitted a proposal to expand its Starship/Super Heavy program operations at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). This proposal was submitted through the Land Use Notice of Availability (NOA) process to construct and operate a new launch complex (LC-49) as well as expand SpaceX’s existing operations near Roberts Road.
Two Astronauts Receive Assignments for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission – the sixth crew rotation flight aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will serve as spacecraft commander and...
SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Crews removed Starhopper's marine radar and replaced it with a new antenna. Meanwhile, Booster 6 was moved to the Propellant Production Site and new hardware was installed on Ship 20. Video and Pictures from Mary (@BocaChicaGal) and Nic (@nicansuini) 📺. Full Member. Posts: 641. Ireland. Liked: 2631. Likes Given: 1484.
Will Environmental Regulations Stop SpaceX?

A federal court is mulling whether Elon Musk's SpaceX should have to complete time-consuming and expensive environmental reviews of private space launches for its satellite-beamed internet service, Starlink. The legal battle, which began in December 2020 and now awaits a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District...
