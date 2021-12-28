Consignment...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Catherine Kostyn
Edited: December 28, 2021, 2:05 PM · It's been almost since my left arm turned blue after practicing for 10 minutes and pain started roughly 3 minutes after starting to practice. Multiple follow-ups with medical peeps and PT led to 4 weeks off the violin and then longer...and longer. 3 months...

violinist.com

Playing with Expression

Edited: December 26, 2021, 3:52 PM · I quote these two paragraphs from the latrest issue of the STRAD magazine. The original British spelling and punctuation are retained. I thought it might be of interest to others violinist.comers as well. PLAYING WITH EXPRESSION. from “A Lesson in Performing Short...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
#Consignment#Hammered Dulcimer#Soundcloud#Christmas#German#Covid
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Victoria Beckham: two weddings and a baby

When the then-Victoria Adams, aka Posh Spice, married a little-known footballer called David Beckham back in 1999, it was hard to imagine there would ever be a celebrity wedding to rival it. But, fast-forward 23 years, and with their eldest son Brooklyn preparing to marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz, we’re told Victoria Beckham is planning a huge do at the family’s Cotswolds home.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
TV SERIES

