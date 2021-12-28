ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brendan Schaub reacts to Junior dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev fight booking: “It’s crazy!”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Brendan Schaub has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight booking between Junior dos Santos and Kubrat Pulev. The former UFC heavyweight, Schaub, detailed his opinion during the most recent episode of ‘Below the Belt’. “It’s a terrible idea for Junior. I don’t get it. Pulev is...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Brendan Schaub Reflects On His UFC Departure

Brendan Schaub is taking a walk down memory lane in reminiscing about his retirement from MMA. Brendan Schaub is known more now for talking about fights than actually being in them, but back in his days with the UFC, he was on top of his game. Now that it has been seven years since he retired from the sport of mixed martial arts, Schaub is giving some insight on his departure from the UFC and how it all went down.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor. While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Junior Dos Santos
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Frank Mir
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Tko#Triad Combat 2#Ibf International#European#Mma
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy says Nick Diaz is not who fans perceive him to be: “He’s not a thug. He’s very intellectual as far as what he cares about”

John McCarthy believes Nick Diaz isn’t the man that fans perceive him to be as discussion regarding his potential retirement continues. Back in September, after more than six years away from mixed martial arts, Nick Diaz returned to the UFC with a highly-anticipated rematch against Robbie Lawler. Diaz came up on the losing end and while he did have some nice moments in the first few rounds, he ultimately didn’t look like himself in there.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy