Converted Sam's Club in Morrisville sells for $88M

Founder and executive director, New Image Youth Center Inc. Social media platform where you spend the most time: Facebook @newimageyouthcenter. What were the biggest lessons you learned during the Covid-19 pandemic so far? First, how important it is to have systems in place to be able to respond to the unexpected; and second, it is critical to cross train staff so business operations can continue uninterrupted, even when some staff members are unavailable.

