Economy

Converted Sam's Club in Morrisville sells for $88M

By Caleb Harshberger
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for life science space continues to surge in the Triangle, and...

www.bizjournals.com

FOXBusiness

These food items are getting more costly in 2022

Everything from coffee to mustard is getting more expensive next year. Many food manufacturers say they plan to raise prices in 2022 for a range of products from macaroni-and-cheese to snacks, the latest sign that consumers will continue to face higher costs at the supermarket. "There’s nothing immune from price...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Dallas entrepreneur turns company house seasoning blend into a household item

Enjolik Oree-Bailey launched her blend A Dab A Do Ya as a way to diversify her business.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Truist expands Operation HOPE partnership to bolster financial literacy across footprint

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) has expanded its Operation HOPE financial coaching partnership to 600 branches, including in the Charlotte area. Last April, Truist committed $20 million to Operation HOPE, an organization that seeks to grow economic opportunities in low- to moderate-income communities. HOPE Inside coaches foster financial literacy through one-on-one and group sessions on credit, debt reduction and homeownership, among other topics. Sessions are in-person or virtual, allowing Truist to further scale the program.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Fort William Henry Hotel charges ahead with $3.5 million renovation strategy

The resort is modernizing its 18-acre campus to grow its food and beverage business as well as accommodate more groups, weddings and leisure travelers over the next five to 10 years.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Here are the top 10 industrial leases signed in the Phoenix metro in 2021

Here's a look at what companies inked the largest industrial leases in 2021, which saw a record-breaking year for signed deals. All of the major industrial leases happened in the West Valley.
bizjournals

Holiday gift returns may further strain supply chains, CBRE report finds

All of the people returning gifts purchased from online retailers this year could add further strains to already overburdened supply chains, a recent report by CBRE found. According to the report, e-commerce returns this holiday season could total as much as $66.7 billion nationally, a 45.6% increase over the five-year average. The forecast is based on National Retail Federation data, which estimates online holiday purchases (November and December sales) will reach $222.3 billion.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Firm behind revitalization of Northlake Mall talks strategy: 'We want something transformative.'

Following the fate of most suburban mall developments of a certain age, Northlake has transformed over the last decade.
bizjournals

E-commerce company Gooten raises $15M in capital, names president

E-commerce technology company Gooten has has raised $15 million in capital and promoted four-year company veteran Maddy Alcala to president. The funds, in combined primary equity and debt, are from Tech Pioneers Fund, with participation from existing investors KEC Ventures and ff Venture Capital. Gooten operates a smart supply chain...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Shanta' Barton-Stubbs introduced social justice as a core focus for New Image Youth Center

Founder and executive director, New Image Youth Center Inc. Social media platform where you spend the most time: Facebook @newimageyouthcenter. What were the biggest lessons you learned during the Covid-19 pandemic so far? First, how important it is to have systems in place to be able to respond to the unexpected; and second, it is critical to cross train staff so business operations can continue uninterrupted, even when some staff members are unavailable.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

Valley’s largest office sales of 2021: Highest priced deal was $150M

The office real estate world is still in flux, but that didn't stop several big buildings in the Valley from trading hands this year. Click through to see the top 10 office building sales of 2021.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Air filters and outdoor spaces: Office costs rise as workers return

As employees begin to head back to the office, the cost of running the workplace is increasing.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

In tumultuous year, private-company CEOs focus on bright spots, lessons learned

Please join us as we honor Brian Cornell, chairman & CEO of Target Corp. as our 2022 Executive of the Year. The Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 25th annual Women in Business awards honoring industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners for their professional successes and community involvement.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup raises over $6 million in second round of fundraising

Live Furnish, a Winston-Salem startup, has raised more than $6 million in its second round of funding, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded by Preet Singh, Live Furnish is a virtual reality content facilitator for the home furnishings industry. The company's technology allows...
ECONOMY

