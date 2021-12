SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — While San Francisco is increasing the COVID testing capacity at one of its main sites, the high demand for drop-ins due to the omicron-fueled COVID case surge has many being turned away at the gate. More than 20,000 tests are being conducted per week at San Francisco Department of Public Health affiliated sites. The city expected the high demand during the holidays, but many are still being told no tests are available. “I tried to make an appointment, but I didn’t see anything available,” said one San Francisco resident. At-home testing kits are hard to find. Drop-in tests are last...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO