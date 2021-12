Count down to the New Year in Folly, with a giant pair of sparkly flip-flops. Hoisted high above Center Street, this unique display will descend over Folly until it drops right at the stroke of midnight. Then, immediately following the drop, turn your heads to the shore as the beach lights up with a stunning display of fireworks to welcome in the new year. Center Street will close at 10pm to prepare for the festivities so make sure to arrive early to begin the celebrations with their local restaurants and bars.

