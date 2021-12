It looks like Alan Wake 2 isn’t the only IP that Remedy Entertainment is working on. The studio has announced that they have entered into an agreement with Chinese powerhouse Tencent for a brand new IP utilizing a multilateral joint effort. They will assist in the development of a co-op multiplayer title going by “Codename Vanguard” and will also license and distribute the title in the Asian regions. In addition, Tencent will also have the authorization to develop a mobile version of the game and release it in the same region.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO