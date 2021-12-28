ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Jaguars Request Interviews With Several Assistants in Head Coach Search

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running.

Jacksonville's search for its new head coach is beginning to heat up. In the latest news in finding Meyer's successor, the Jaguars reportedly asked for permission to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to the Tampa Bay Times .

The Jaguars drafted Leftwich with the No. 7 pick in the 2002 NFL draft following his outstanding college career at Marshall. Leftwich started his coaching career in '17 with the Cardinals before moving to Tampa Bay in '19.

Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback, played in the league from 2003 to '12, suiting up for the Jaguars, Falcons, Buccaneers and, on two occasions, the Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII championship team and won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers coaching staff last season.

However, nearly two weeks ago, Leftwich was addressed during a Buccaneers news conference about the Jags head coach vacancy by ESPN's Jenna Laine. Leftwich chose not to address the topic, saying he was trying to lead Tampa Bay to a NFC South division crown.

Beyond Leftwich, the Jaguars have shown interest in former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has also been added to the Jaguars' list of candidates, per Pelissero .

Jacksonville fired former head coach Urban Meyer , who spent less than a season with the Jaguars. The franchise recorded a 2–11 mark in his leadership with the team's only wins coming against the Bills and the Dolphins.

Meyer's time with the franchise was filled with drama, making headlines for his conduct both on and off the field.

The last incident before Meyer's eventual departure stemmed from a former kicker Josh Lambo going public about a practice incident in which Meyer allegedly kicked him . Lambo cited the NFL.com story about Meyer berating his staff and calling them “losers” as his reason for going public .

The Jaguars (2–13) are sit at the bottom of the AFC South division.

