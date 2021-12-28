ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Crews respond to accident on I-55 at County Line Road

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported an accident on I-55 past County Line Road in Hinds County.

MHP Troop C to hold recruiting event for Cadet Class 66 applicants

According to MDOT, the left, southbound lane was blocked for more than an hour. Crews cleared the scene after 3:00 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

