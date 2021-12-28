Crews respond to accident on I-55 at County Line Road
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported an accident on I-55 past County Line Road in Hinds County.MHP Troop C to hold recruiting event for Cadet Class 66 applicants
According to MDOT, the left, southbound lane was blocked for more than an hour. Crews cleared the scene after 3:00 p.m.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0