Framingham, MA

Framingham Mayor-elect Sisitsky says he will consider an indoor mask mandate

By Zane Razzaq, MetroWest Daily News
 1 day ago

FRAMINGHAM — Mayor-elect Charlie Sisitsky said he will consider an indoor mask mandate but said "it's not something I expect to do immediately."

As COVID-19 cases rise in Framingham and throughout the state, Sisitsky said he's had conversations with the city solicitor, Board of Health and Police Department to learn how a mandate would be implemented and enforced. Personally, he called it a "good idea" and said he wears a mask consistently.

"I think it needs to be well thought-out on how it gets rolled out," said Sisitsky, who will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Framingham's current mask mandate only applies to public buildings, such as the libraries or the Memorial Building. Masks are also required in all city schools, as required by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's mandate.

According to city numbers as of Dec. 22, 430 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 15. Another 165 have recovered in that time and three people have died from conditions related to COVID-19.

The schools are seeing a similar surge. The public school district has logged 413 positive cases since the start of Thanksgiving break.

Sisitsky said he would prefer the state pursued a mask mandate to ensure all cities and towns are following the same rules.

"I think it's only a matter of time before the state does that, because the pressure is mounting on the governor," Sisitsky said of Charlie Baker. "So we may see that happen before it happens locally in Framingham."

Health concerns are at the top of mind for his inauguration, which is scheduled to take place at noon in Nevins Hall at the Memorial Building. In-person attendance will be strictly limited and all who attend will take a COVID-19 test on-site, wear a mask, and attest they have been fully vaccinated.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a plan to require proof of vaccination to access certain spaces, such as indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. Sisitsky said he's less likely to follow suit.

"That's another thing that I would be looking at. That's a lot more invasive to either prove that they're vaccinated... it's much stronger and, again, I think states should be doing it statewide, not individual communities," said Sisitsky.

In the Nov. 2 municipal election, Sisitsky outpaced incumbent Mayor Yvonne Spicer, 8,283 votes to 3,909. He prevailed in all but two of the city's 18 precincts.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

