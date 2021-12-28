PURE Oldies in Dickinson County

The following Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...Snow and Freezing Drizzle Expected into This Evening... .Snow will continue to overspread the area early this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will transition to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Like Sunday night, expect slick roads with reduced visibilities at times. Anticipate slippery to hazardous travel, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-290000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-211229T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

