Dickinson County, IA

PURE Oldies in Dickinson County

By Kevin Tlam
kicdam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A few years ago Spencer Radio Group launched the PURE...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Kiwanis Names Annual “Citizen of the Years”

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Spirit Lake residents are being honored by a local service group for their years of volunteering in the community. Chuck and Elsie Wetzler were named “Citizen of the Years” by the Spirit Lake Kiwanis group which Kim Wermerson is a member of.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dickinson County Supervisors Oppose Eminent Domain For Carbon Pipelines

(Spirit Lake, IA) — Another county in northwest Iowa opposes the use of eminent domain to build two carbon dioxide pipelines. Dickinson County Supervisor Steve Clark said Tuesday that he’s not against the pipelines going in, but he is against landowners being forced by eminent domain to have the lines run through their property. The Dickinson County board voted unanimously to send a letter to the state opposing the use of eminent domain.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Positive COVID Tests, Deaths Up In Four-County Area In Past Week

Northwest Iowa — Three residents of the four-county area of Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien and Osceola counties perished from COVID-related illnesses in the past seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The latest reported COVID deaths include two residents of Lyon County, bringing their total to...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Remains found in Mahaska County identified as former Ottumwa man

NEAR FREMONT, Iowa — Human remains found in a timbered area in rural Mahaska County have been identified as belonging to a former Ottumwa man. The remains were identified Wednesday as those of 34-year-old Ryan Daniel Hulvey, formerly of the Cedar Rapids and Ottumwa areas. A group of deer...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Researcher Brings Continued Workforce Discussion to Northwest Iowa

Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have been hearing about the shortage of workers across the nation the for months and it appears it is going to take some time to resolve the issue. Ron Cox is the Director of the Center for Industrial Research at Iowa State University. He brought the continued discussion of the workforce to Spencer last week noting COVID is not exactly the cause of the problem.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Tornado Warnings and Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued

UPDATE: 4:30 P.M.- Tornado Warning from 4:31 PM to 5:00 PM CST for. UPDATE: 4:00 PM: Tornado Warning from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM CST for. ** A tornado has been reported near Salix, Iowa. UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: The following counties are under a TORNADO WARNING until 4:30 p.m. Wayne...
MONONA COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Peggy Cother, 57, of Graettinger

Graveside services for 57-year-old Peggy Cother of Graettinger will be Friday, December 31st, at 10:30 a.m. at Lake View Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Schuchert Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Grants for Three New Pocahontas County Businesses

Pocahontas County, IA (KICD) — The Executive Director of the Pocahontas County Economic Development Commission says three local businesses have been awarded Jump-Start Accelerator Grant funds to expand. Tom Grau says Med Spa Express, Tavern 119, and Creator’s will share 20 thousand dollars. Med Spa Express has purchased...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Snowfall totals for Tuesday's storm in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first real snow of the season occurred in much of eastern Iowa on Tuesday. Here's a look at the snowfall totals from across the area:. Holy Cross: 5.1" Dorchester: 5.0" North Washington: 5.0" Calmar: 5.0" Hopkinton: 4.8" Decorah: 4.7" Lowden: 4.5"
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

UPDATE...Albert City Woman Dies Following Clay County Accident

An Albert City woman who was injured in a single-vehicle accident last week in Clay County has now passed away. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 10:30am this past Wednesday morning. 82-year-old Bonnie Falkena was driving northbound on County Road M-54, just north of County Road B-53 near Gillett Grove. The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, went in the ditch, and struck a tree.
IOWA STATE
KX News

No Travel Advisory issued for most of North Dakota

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of North Dakota’s highways except for the far southwestern portion of the state, where there are still roadways that are covered with snow, or patches of snow. Blowing snow is causing some poor visibility coupled with the issues on the roadways. I-94 is currently closed from […]
BISMARCK, ND
Sentinel

Shoen-Bitting married Sept. 18

TRUMAN — Kayley Jo Shoen and Tyler David Bitting were married Sept. 18, 2021, at The Hidden Acre in Waverly, Iowa, with David Stevens officiating the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Don and Dawn Shoen of Truman, Eric and Colleen Dunlap of Hannibal, Mo., and the late Jason Bitting.
TRUMAN, MN
kchanews.com

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect for North Iowa

The following Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...Snow and Freezing Drizzle Expected into This Evening... .Snow will continue to overspread the area early this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will transition to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Like Sunday night, expect slick roads with reduced visibilities at times. Anticipate slippery to hazardous travel, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-290000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-211229T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man identified as victim of fatal Iowa crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Iowa are investigating a fatal crash involving a Sioux Falls man on Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi and a car were traveling west on Highway 20 outside of Webster City when the car collided with the back of the semi’s trailer. The car became lodged underneath of the trailer.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Two charged after Storm Lake fight

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were charged following a fight in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police said in a release that officers responded to a 911 call made by a child around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the 300 block of West 9th Street to see Jairo Gutierrez-Cortez, 37, of Storm […]
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Sioux County Restaurant Destroyed By Christmas Night Fire

Hawarden, IA (Radio Iowa)–A restaurant in Western Sioux County is in ruins after a fire tore through the structure late Christmas night. Flames were seen coming from the Central Café in Hawarden by a passing law enforcement officer shortly before two o’clock Sunday morning. Fire Chief Duane...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

