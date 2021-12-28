Missouri health department finds omicron variant in Columbia wastewater, other areas of state

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has found the omicron coronavirus variant in wastewater samples across Missouri, including Columbia.

Sequencing tests identified the first presence of the omicron variant in Missouri from two sets of sewershed samples collected Dec. 7-8 in Jackson County and Buchanan County.

According to DHSS, the omicron variant is "likely present among the population" of the areas in which it is found in wastewater samples.

"Our robust program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewershed sampling provides us with reliable information regarding the presence of the virus and its variants,” said DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf in a statement. “The existence of the omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the delta variant and an increase in flu cases."

More than half of the statewide samples taken Dec. 20 tested positive for the omicron variant. Other areas that tested positive include three Kansas City facilities (Blue River, Westside, and Birmingham), seven St. Louis facilities (Lemay, Grand Glaize, Coldwater Creek, Bissell Point, Fenton, Lower Meramec and Missouri River), five St. Charles County facilities (St. Peters Spencer Creek, Duckett Creek Sewer District WWTF #1, Duckett Creek Sewer District WWTF #2, O'Fallon and Wentzville), Branson (Cooper Creek and Compton Drive), Interim Saline Creek Regional, Troy Southeast, Farmington East, Perryville Southeast, Springfield, St. Joseph, Atherton, Cape Girardeau, Nixa, West Plains, Washington, Oak Grove, Crystal City and Joplin Turkey Creek.

Omicron present in Boone County

Sequencing testing results of wastewater samples are updated weekly in the state's COVID-19 Sewershed Surveillance Project tracker.

The first confirmed case in Missouri of the omicron variant was discovered in St. Louis earlier this month.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services receives information about variants from both the Sewershed Surveillance Project and when the state conducts additional lab testing on positive cases, spokesperson Sara Humm wrote in an email.

"We have received information from both methods that omicron has been detected in Boone County," Humm wrote Tuesday.

The sewershed project indicates omicron has not yet become the area's dominant strain.

"Variants other than omicron remain dominant, and delta is likely most of that," Humm wrote.

The news comes as the CDC shortens its recommended isolation and quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19 in any of its forms.

According to the new guidelines, those infected with the virus are recommended only to isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic at that point. The previous recommendation was for 10 days of isolation.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others," read a Tuesday statement from the CDC.

Additionally, the CDC updated its recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

“The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

Health recommendations ahead of New Year's Eve

Humm recommends celebrating the new year responsibly.

"Whenever folks from various households gather for an extended period of time in an indoor space, the risk of transmission is higher," she wrote. "It is possible that we'll see an influx of positive COVID cases in the next couple of weeks, but it's hard to be able to predict the future of what might happen."

The department recommends following CDC guidelines when going out, including:

Getting vaccinated,

Wearing a mask when inside public places,

Social distancing,

Washing hands often and

Staying home when sick.

"If folks are hosting events at their home or another facility, we recommend that they communicate with the attendees about chosen guidelines before the event so everyone is on the same page about what is expected," Humm added.

The local health department has a list of testing options at como.gov/coronavirus.

"We recommend that folks check hours and appointment availability (if required by the location) before going to a location that does testing," Humm wrote.

Free test kits are also available through a state program. More information can be found online at health.mo.gov.