[UPDATES] Injuries Reported After Vehicle Veers Off Highway 101 Near Leggett

On 12/18/2021 at approximately 2359 hours, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect vehicle (S/V) failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The S/V traveled onto southbound US-101 and MCSO requested California Highway Patrol (CHP) assistance, CHP assumed the pursuit on US-101 at SR-175. CHP pursued the S/V from SR-175 onto county roads and eventually onto surface streets within the City of Ukiah. The S/V traveled to Gobbi St., made a right turn and swerved into the oncoming lane where it collided with a vehicle leaving the Safeway parking lot. The driver of the S/V (Blakesly), attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by the CHP. The driver and passenger of the victim vehicle (names withheld) were transported to Adventist Health Ukialı Valley for minor to moderate injuries, After being medically cleared, Blakesly was booked into custody on the above listed charges. Any questions in regards to this incident may be directed to the Ukiah CHP Office at (707) 467-4420.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO