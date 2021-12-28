Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance: 'I feel this last month has been his best'

The 49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season because head coach Kyle Shanahan felt Garoppolo this season gave them the best chance to win the Super Bowl. Now in a bit of irony that’s so thick it’s almost palpable, the 49ers may have to turn to rookie quarterback Trey Lance for the final two games with their playoff hopes on the line.

Garoppolo’s thumb fracture and ligament tear could keep him out for several weeks according to Associate Professor of UCSF Orthopedic Surgery Dr. Nirav Pandya.

If Garoppolo can’t go, Lance is next in line. The good news for San Francisco is Lance has put together his best month of practice over the last few weeks in Shanahan’s estimation.

“I think this last month of Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” Shanahan told reporters Monday in a conference call. “He’s had a number of good days and he’s had some bad days, like most guys do, but as far as his consistency, I feel this last month has been his best.”

While Lance hasn’t been getting any reps with the starters and works exclusively with the scout team, Shanahan said his improvement is still noticeable in a number of facets.

“No, that is all scout team. But that’s the same plays as us, but that just shows how consistently he’s throwing the ball, how he’s moving, his accuracy, his decisions, everything, and you have to do a lot of stuff,” Shanahan said. “And try stuff you normally wouldn’t do all the time not on scout team. And I think if you talk to the defensive coaches, defensive players or myself watching it, I think we’d all feel the same.”

If Lance does start Sunday against the Texans it’ll ostensibly be a must-win for the 49ers. They need to stack up as many wins as they can with some potential tiebreakers going against them. It would only be his second start, and it would be his first real game action since his first start against the Cardinals in Week 5. In that game he completed 15-of-29 throws for 192 yards and one interception. He also ran 16 times for 89 yards.

The 49ers have kept Lance on the sideline for most of the year in the name of development. This could be their chance to show some early returns on their develop-by-watching strategy.