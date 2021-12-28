ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Cell phone sale turns deadly after shots ring out in Clayton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
cell phone generic (Pixabay)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was trying to buy a cell phone in Clayton County, but was instead shot and killed.

When police were called to a Brookstone Road home in College Park on Sunday, they found a man laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators learned that the victim, whose identity has not been released, was trying to buy a cell phone.

They say that someone came to the victim’s home to sell him a brand new cell phone. During the sale, the two were having a conversation when the suspect shot the victim.

Police have not released any details about the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives should contact them at 770-477-3550.

Rod Smith
23h ago

smh ya'll rob folks and kill them just because your parents don't love you

