Cell phone sale turns deadly after shots ring out in Clayton County
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was trying to buy a cell phone in Clayton County, but was instead shot and killed.
When police were called to a Brookstone Road home in College Park on Sunday, they found a man laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators learned that the victim, whose identity has not been released, was trying to buy a cell phone.
They say that someone came to the victim’s home to sell him a brand new cell phone. During the sale, the two were having a conversation when the suspect shot the victim.
Police have not released any details about the suspect.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information that could assist detectives should contact them at 770-477-3550.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2