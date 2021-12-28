ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo police seek suspect in stabbing

By AGN Media staff
Amarillo Globe-News
 1 day ago

Amarillo police are seeking a suspect after being called to the scene of a stabbing late Monday, finding one man injured.

At 9:56 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of North Grand. When they arrived, they found the victim, a male, age 28, stumbling in the street, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Officers began first aid on the victim and found that he had been stabbed multiple times and his injuries were life threatening. Emergency medical services transported the victim to an area hospital, officials said.

The victim was unable to give any information of what happened to officers due to his injuries. The Violent Crimes squad is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crime is asked to call the Amarillo PD at (806) 378-3038.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400; or you can download the P3 Tips app or go online to www.amapolice.org and leave a tip there.

