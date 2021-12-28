Pittsburgh to partner with University of Cincinnati researchers to improve emergency response Pittsburgh to partner with University of Cincinnati researchers to improve emergency response

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is looking to partner with the University of Cincinnati researchers to analyze police department data so the city can respond better to emergencies, our news partners at Trib Live reported.

The proposal, approved this month by City Council, would allow Pittsburgh police and the city’s Office of Community Health and Safety to partner with the university’s Center for Police Research and Policy to take a data-driven look at public safety.

Under the agreement, Pittsburgh police will share information on officer training, officer demographics, incident reports, use-of-force data, arrest data, officer and civilian injury data, and what types of calls are dispatched and when and where those calls are dispatched, said Laura Drogowski, manager of the Office of Community Health and Safety, which employs social workers, outreach workers and other professionals.