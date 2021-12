Everything seems to be coming up Dolphins for “Monday Night Football” and the line certainly reflects that, as the Dolphins are -2.5 or -3 across the market. The Saints will be without Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, so Ian Book will make his first NFL start. New Orleans reportedly reached out to Philip Rivers and Drew Brees to give you an idea of how dire the situation actually is.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO