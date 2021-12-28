New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY : This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Caleres, Inc. CAL : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT : This provider of COVID-19 as well as genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA : This retailer of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fullgent Genetics (FLGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research