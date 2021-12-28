ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

By Zacks Equity Research
 1 day ago

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY : This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT : This provider of COVID-19 as well as genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA : This retailer of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .


Are Investors Undervaluing These Consumer Discretionary Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
