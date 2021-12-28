Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY : This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 42.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Berry Globa l Group, Inc. BERY : This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Berry Global Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Berry Global Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma , Inc. WSM : This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (LAZY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Comments / 0