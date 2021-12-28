ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

By Zacks Equity Research
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY : This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 42.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry Globa l Group, Inc. BERY : This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma , Inc. WSM : This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


