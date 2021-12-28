ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County hits previous COVID case record in Dec. 28 update

By Jay Petrequin
 1 day ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 62 recoveries. That 97 new case total is tied for the highest number of new cases the county has ever seen in a single day.

Thirteen cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including four who were in critical condition. Three of the critical cases were among unvaccinated residents, as were 10 of the 13 total hospitalized cases.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 49 were among residents who had been vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 2,078 coronavirus cases confirmed among Warren County’s 46,560 fully vaccinated residents.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control outlined new, shorter timeframes for quarantine on Monday. In Warren County, the current 10-day quarantine protocol is staying in effect, until new state guidance is released.

“We have followed CDC and New York State guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential changes to the way COVID-19 cases are handled in Warren County would follow the recommendations put forward by New York State,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Director of Health Services.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

For those seeking coronavirus vaccination or testing, the state-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury is operational. Additionally, Warren County Health Services is running vaccine and test clinics from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays, Dec. 28, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, at Warren County Municipal Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

