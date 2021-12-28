2022 Susan B. Anthony Award Winners Announced in Kenosha

KENOSHA – The Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards committee has announced the winners of this year’s awards. The Susan B. Anthony Awards recognizes women who have made a significant impact for women’s equality in Kenosha County.

The 31st Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards Dinner will be held at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St. in Kenosha, on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Award Recipients

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Terri Wruck, who is the manager of Snap-on’s Charitable Contributions and the Curator and Manager of the Snap-on Museum. Additionally, Wruck co-chairs the Mahone Scholarship and Executive Committee and PowerUp.

Terri Wruck, 2022 Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. – Photo submitted by Ms. Wruck

After bringing the “Choices Program” into Kenosha middle schools, Wruck was also honored by the Rotary Club, where she is one of the first women to have gained membership. The Choices Program helps students to explore potential outcomes before they make decisions.

Alongside Wruck, three other Women of Influence award recipients and one scholarship winner will be celebrated at the banquet.

Jennie Tunkieicz, Chief of Staff for Kenosha County, was chosen as the Business/Government/Nonprofit Woman of Influence.

Sabrina Morgan, Promise/STEM Scholars Program Coordinator at Gateway Technical College, has won the Arts/Education Woman of Influence Award.

Carli McNeil, Kenosha County’s Deputy District Attorney, was named the Woman to Watch (under 40) Woman of Influence.

Francine Dibble, who is pursuing a degree in criminal justice at UW-Parkside, will receive the 2022 Scholarship.

About the Awards

“The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women,” according to a news release. “She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.”

The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha are three women’s organizations in Kenosha that collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible. Sponsors include Snap-on Incorporated, the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund, the Mahone Foundation, Gateway Technical College, and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.

Previous Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous).

31st Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards Dinner

Proceeds from ticket sales will be given to nonprofit groups, agencies and organizations within Kenosha County that work with girls and/or women and their families, as well as scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students.

Grant recipients for the 2022 event are:

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, SMART Girls Program

Kenosha Achievement Center, Early Intervention Program

Kenosha Opera Fest, Women Leading Women in Opera

Shalom Center, Shelter Program Kids’ Kits

Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA Girls Troops

Early Bird Pricing, which ranges from $50 for a single person to $375 for a table of eight, is available through Feb. 4.

Regular ticket prices are $55 per person or $425 for a table of eight.

Tickets for the event are available through Friday, March 4, 2022, on Eventbrite. Click the button to be taken directly to the event page. You can also email Wendy Gauss at susanbdinner@gmail.com for reservations or questions. Please note: Tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to reserve yours early.

