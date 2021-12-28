MCMS Nov. Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — The Beta Clubs at Mid-Carolina High School and Middle School recently worked together to collect items and make bags for people in need. This project by the clubs was a student led initiative and was the idea of the officers and planned by them, according to Jennifer Frick, MCHS Beta Club sponsor. She said they collected items and made bags for Newberry Oncology, J.F. Hawkins, Springfield Place and White Oak.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 23 DAYS AGO