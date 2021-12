As we creep through the holiday season every year I can’t help but feel like the final days before Christmas end up being a race for the finish line. Each year I set the goal of having my Christmas shopping completed by no later than the second week in December. This year, despite unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances that goal was met! With the newspaper every holiday is a sprint to the finish line, so my goal is to take as much stress out of the week of and the week before Christmas as possible.

