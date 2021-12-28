Jaguars ask to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening

It's no surprise that Jacksonville wants to interview Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who played for the Jaguars, for its head coach opening. [ JACOB KUPFERMAN | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — The Jacksonville Jaguars would like to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening.

The Jags on Tuesday turned in paperwork requesting to speak to Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Leftwich, 41, has plenty of ties to the Jaguars. The former Marshall quarterback was their first-round pick, seventh overall, in the 2003 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Jacksonville, going 24-20 as a starter while passing for 9,042 yards and 51 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Since joining the Bucs’ coaching staff in 2019, Leftwich has directed a top-three scoring offense for three straight seasons. Last season, that offense included quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

It would mark the first NFL head coach interview for Leftwich since he joined Bruce Arians’ staff with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 as quarterbacks coach.

Bowles, 58, joined the Bucs staff under Arians in 2019 and has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Despite a slew of injuries to the secondary, the Bucs are currently sixth in scoring defense, allowing 20.8 points per game.

Before joining the Bucs, Bowles was Jets head coach from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. Last year, he interviewed for the Falcons job.

The Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer with cause after only 13 games following a series of mishaps that contributed to his 2-11 record.

Monday marked the first day NFL teams with a head coach opening can begin interviewing candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of their employers. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.

Arians said Monday he would welcome any team asking to talk with Leftwich and/or Bowles.

