ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars ask to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNCM8_0dXelMdO00
It's no surprise that Jacksonville wants to interview Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who played for the Jaguars, for its head coach opening. [ JACOB KUPFERMAN | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — The Jacksonville Jaguars would like to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening.

The Jags on Tuesday turned in paperwork requesting to speak to Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Leftwich, 41, has plenty of ties to the Jaguars. The former Marshall quarterback was their first-round pick, seventh overall, in the 2003 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Jacksonville, going 24-20 as a starter while passing for 9,042 yards and 51 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Since joining the Bucs’ coaching staff in 2019, Leftwich has directed a top-three scoring offense for three straight seasons. Last season, that offense included quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

It would mark the first NFL head coach interview for Leftwich since he joined Bruce Arians’ staff with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 as quarterbacks coach.

Bowles, 58, joined the Bucs staff under Arians in 2019 and has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Despite a slew of injuries to the secondary, the Bucs are currently sixth in scoring defense, allowing 20.8 points per game.

Before joining the Bucs, Bowles was Jets head coach from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. Last year, he interviewed for the Falcons job.

The Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer with cause after only 13 games following a series of mishaps that contributed to his 2-11 record.

Monday marked the first day NFL teams with a head coach opening can begin interviewing candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of their employers. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.

Arians said Monday he would welcome any team asking to talk with Leftwich and/or Bowles.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 3

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Le’Veon Bell gives Bucs a puncher’s chance

TAMPA — A couple of days ago, Le’Veon Bell believed he had hung up his helmet and shoulder pads for good. Cut by the Ravens last month after five forgettable games in which he averaged only a handful of carries, the 29-year-old running back had a backup plan.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Arizona Cardinals#Jets#Falcons
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy