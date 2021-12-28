ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four...

