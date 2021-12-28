Now Hiring: A Full-Time Arts & Culture Editor with the Portland Mercury!

Macramé light fixtures, shag carpet, and 2,000 square feet of wood paneling. The decor at the new Square Cat Vinyl (1054 Virginia Ave., 317-875-1314) may be out of step with modern HGTV tastemakers, but the record store is boldly evocative of an era. “1970s time capsule, that’s what we were going for,” co-owner Mike Angel says of the retro look that debuted when the expanded Square Cat reopened in July following 16 months of pandemic closure. Angel, co-owner Patrick Burtch, and Neon Architecture’s Brian Burtch (Patrick’s brother) went for it, and the visuals suggest a listening party of Aerosmith, Kiss, and Led Zeppelin LPs. “It’s fun to hear people walk in and say things like, ‘This reminds me of my basement,’” Angel says. The combination record store, music venue, coffee shop, and bar doubled in size after Vintage Vogue closed next door.
