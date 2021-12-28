Now Hiring: A Full-Time Arts & Culture Editor with the Portland Mercury!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. This occurred at a small home decor store in Hillsboro. An employee politely asked you to put on a mask and you snapped at her, saying it would be your last time coming in the store (oh darn, I’m sure they’re crushed by this news). I’m curious, do you go around throwing tantrums all day long? This can’t be the first time someone has asked you to mask up. It must get exhausting pretending you are a child every day. If you want to protest mask mandates, fine, that’s your choice, but go to the Capitol and wave a sign like a normal human being. Don’t take it out on small business owners by berating them and boycotting their business. All you are accomplishing is making yourself look like a giant ass and hurting the local economy. Way to go buddy. Hope you feel good about yourself.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO