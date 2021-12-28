ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Now Hiring: A Full-Time Arts & Culture Editor with the Portland Mercury!

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHey good friends! The Mercury has some bittersweet/exciting news to share. Our beloved arts & culture editor Blair Stenvick, who for more than three years has been with the Mercury during our darkest and most joyous hours, is leaving us to become the new communications manager for Basic Rights Oregon—and dammit!...

