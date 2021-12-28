ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Parole agreement ‘terminated’ for man sentenced to life for killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton

By Braley Dodson
 1 day ago

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder for the 1993 death of Michael Jordan’s father will have his case reviewed again for parole in 2023, a decision made months after it was announced he’d be released in 2024.

Larry M. Demery, along with Daniel Green, was convicted of killing James Jordan in Lumberton.

Demery was a candidate for parole due to the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a three-way agreement between the commission, the division of prisons and the offender. However, that agreement has been “terminated,” according to the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

He was granted parole last year and was scheduled to be released in 2023 before the commission announced this summer that his release was being pushed back a year.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminated parole for crimes committed after October, 1994. Those sentenced under previous guidelines can be paroled by the commission.

Comments / 9

Liza Simpson
21h ago

he dont need together out. He needs to stay there till he passes away. Mrs. Jordan didn't ask then to do what they did.

Reply
13
Sheila
17h ago

Keep him locked up.. He should of been put to death for murdering someone

Reply
9
Lumberton, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

Comments / 0

