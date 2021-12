Over the past few years, I have gotten very into using tools on my face. Oh, you want me to roll needles over my forehead? Let’s do it. I should freeze this quartz and then drag it over my cheeks? I’m in. And so far, everything has been a success. So when I kept seeing ads for this tiny pore vacuum that supposedly sucks all the blackheads out of your face, I was immediately on board. It just sounds like it should work, right? I have a human-size vacuum that sucks up all the dirt on my floor, so why not a tiny one to suck up all the dirt on my face? That feels reasonable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO