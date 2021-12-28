Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller gets cameo in new Western series

Trisha Yearwood has seemingly done it all. The country music icon has topped the charts with songs like "She's In Love With The Boy," has won awards from the Academy of Country Music, and been honored with Grammys (via All Music). Yearwood even received an Emmy for her Food Network show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," in which she shows off a cooking prowess that's also behind her bestselling cookbooks. And of course, she's married to country legend Garth Brooks who is more like her co-pilot. Yearwood revealed to People.com that her husband isn't afraid to give her feedback when it comes to her cooking, saying, "He's not going to just say, 'Everything's great.' If he tells me something ... needs more this or that, I'm going to get mad first, but he's also usually right."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO