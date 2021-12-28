ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller gets cameo in new Western series

By Sabra Ayres
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliot and…Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller? While that’s not the typical Hollywood lineup you’d expect from a Western series, that’s the cast of "1883," a new television program in which the Lone Star State’s agriculture commissioner has a cameo...

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Makes Cameo Appearance on 'Yellowstone' Origin Series

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller recently filmed a cameo appearance on the hit series 'Yellowstone' origin series '1883.'. Here is Miller's post on social media: I met a new friend last week when I was filming my cameo appearance in 1883 which is the Yellowstone origin story. Sam Elliott is a great actor and it was a pleasure to spend some time with him and get to know him. I will be appearing in episodes 6 and 7 so please watch for me. Other big news is coming down the pike so stay tuned for that as well!
