ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lilbits: Game Boy Color could have been an email device, more Lenovo laptop leaks

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past week or so Lenovo’s Chinese division has teased a few upcoming products including a Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet designed for gaming and a Lenovo Legion Y7000P gaming laptop. But thanks to a series of leaks, we also have a look at some of the company’s upcoming global products...

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Video Game#Software#Chinese#Lenovo Legion#Thinkpad#Yoga#Pageboy#The Game Boy Color#Sparrow News#Usb#Qhd#Thinkbook 16#Gbe
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Best Xbox Series X accessories

While the Xbox Series X comes with a great controller out of the box, you might be curious about what you could buy to upgrade your game time. There are a handful of different controllers, headsets, and other accessories worth looking into if you want to go beyond the standard setup.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
onmsft.com

Among Us is now live on Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles

Innersloth’s Among Us has finally made its way to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and is now live on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. The game is now also available to download and play via the Microsoft Store app store on Windows PCs. This release of...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

My HP laser printer printing gibberish: Try these solutions

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: March 2021. If your printer is printing random symbols that is a common...
ELECTRONICS
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Page Boy, a lost Game Boy Color add-on, is revealed after over 20 years

On the DidYouKnowGaming? YouTube channel, independent games journalist Liam Robertson has released a new episode of Game History Secrets that exclusively reveals a lost Game Boy Color add-on called Nintendo Page Boy, which would have introduced a “world of wireless communication to Game Boy Color users: including email, web browsing, photo messaging,” world news, sports results, weather forecasts, and more. There was even a hope that users would take pictures with Game Boy Camera and send them to each other in messages — selfies, in other words.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Get RTX gaming for cheap with this $749 Lenovo laptop

If you want to get your game on at a good price, Walmart has a bargain worth considering. The big box retailer is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for $749. That’s $100 off the list price. At the core of this clamshell is...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Motorola is making a new version of its iconic Razr foldable phone

Motorola is launching a new version of its iconic Razr smartphone.The Lenovo-owned company has released two versions of the folding device already: one in 2019, and a more modern version in 2020.Lenovo executive Chen Jin revealed Motorola’s intentions by posting on Weibo, with the post suggesting that the device will have a better processor, an improved interface, and a new appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Smith (@adamndsmith)Translations of the post also suggest that the device could...
CELL PHONES
WJHL

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy