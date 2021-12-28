Beats unveils limited-edition Studio Buds for the Chinese Year of the Tiger

We keep on receiving amazing deals from Amazon and other great online retailers, starting with the Beats Studio Buds available for $100 after seeing a $50 discount that will get anyone interested in $50 savings. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. They come with a built-in microphone, IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about getting your headphones wet. In addition, they will deliver up to 8 hours of battery life by themselves or up to 24 hours when combined with their charging case. They are also pretty comfortable, as they come with three different-sized soft ear tips so you can choose the best one for you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO