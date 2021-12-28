Beats unveils limited-edition Studio Buds for the Chinese Year of the Tiger

Enjoy extended listening sessions without fatigue when you have the Campfire Audio Saber hybrid earbuds. Boasting an ergonomic design, they provide a fresh and enticing audio session. Moreover, these hybrid earbuds feature an 8 mm dynamic driver for rich, responsive low ends. Plus, the 6 mm dynamic driver provides detailed, relaxed mids. Combined, you’ll receive a rich and engaging experience with razor-sharp highs. Furthermore, the Campfire Audio Saber boasts a machined Damascus steel lid for supreme quality as well as a unique factor. Combined with durable ABS in a striking matte finish, you’ll encounter durable buds that are one of a kind. Finally, the pure copper cable adds a smooth and warm character for seamless connectivity. All the while, the 4 copper conductors ensure optimal sonic performance.
