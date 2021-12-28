Arms Family Museum, Tyler History close for Jan.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced it is temporarily closing two museums in January.

The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center will reopen Feb. 1, 2022. Regular hours, noon to 4 p.m. will resume.

Executive Director Bill Lawson said they are changing over exhibits and deep cleaning both facilities.

Throughout January, staff will remain on site and can be reached at 330-743-2589.

Stewart Media Archives are available by appointment only.

