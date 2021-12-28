ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Arms Family Museum, Tyler History close for Jan.

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoDE5_0dXeh9O200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced it is temporarily closing two museums in January.

The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center will reopen Feb. 1, 2022. Regular hours, noon to 4 p.m. will resume.

Baby rescued from pool at local hotel

Executive Director Bill Lawson said they are changing over exhibits and deep cleaning both facilities.

Throughout January, staff will remain on site and can be reached at 330-743-2589.

Stewart Media Archives are available by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Arms Family Museum#Tyler History Center#Stewart Media Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy