MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police in a chase through Monroe County in a stolen school bus, police say. Monroe County Central Dispatch sent out an alert at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, telling law enforcement to be on the lookout for a school bus reported stolen from St. Mary’s High School in Monroe last seen in the area of Lulu Road near Summerfield Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO