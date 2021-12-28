ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus City Council president tests positive for COVID-19

By Kerry Charles, Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Hardin said he tested positive Sunday and is not exhibiting any symptoms.

“I’ve been testing myself with the at-home kits that we got from the health department before my Christmas gatherings and then I tested after the Christmas gatherings and it was the test on Sunday that came back positive for me,” Hardin told NBC4’s Kerry Charles Tuesday.

Hardin went on to say he has received his booster shot, encouraging Columbus residents to get vaccinated and wear masks. The city does still have a mask mandate in place for indoor spaces.

“The science is showing that vaccines work in keeping us mildly unsymptomatic and out of the hospital,” he said.

Hardin said his husband, who had symptoms, is also in quarantine. Their infant son is with family members.

Hardin said he plans to attend next week’s council meeting.

