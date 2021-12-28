ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

LITTLE MISS INA EXCITED TO BRING IN 2022!

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

Although her parents are hoping for a quiet evening, Little Miss...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

No. 4 story of 2021: Cañon City’s beloved Tilde dies after bringing ‘hope and excitement’ to community

Editor’s Note: The short life and sudden death of Tilde is the No. 4 story of 2021. It was August of 2018 when a tiny, ivory-colored fawn was spotted in the field behind Royal Gorge Manor between Phelps Avenue and 15th Street. Social media exploded with pictures of the youngster romping with other, heather-colored fawns and sleeping in the fields beyond the hospital. Onlookers flocked to the area trying to catch a glimpse of the tiny white deer alongside his mother.
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fillmore County Journal

A little of this, A little of that

Math was never my best subject. My high school algebra teacher, Ken Denny did his best. By the time I figured out how to balance equations, it was time for geometry. It seemed hopeless. Why did I have to figure out proofs? I was willing to accept whatever had been already been proven! I have memorized this formula: Family (friends) + delicious food (and plenty of it) = a celebration. There are plenty of differencials within this formula depending on your food preferences and defition of family and budget and location.
PRESTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
MLive

Little Miss Flint Christmas event supplies 400 local children with gifts

FLINT, MI -- Hundreds of families packed the Flint Farmers’ Market Wednesday night to celebrate Christmas with “Little Miss Flint” Mari Copeni. Mari distributed about $15,000 worth of Christmas gifts at her annual holiday event on Wednesday, Dec. 22. About 400 children received gifts, Lulu Brezzell, Mari’s mother, said.
FLINT, MI
SheKnows

After Stumbling Upon Billy’s Secret, Victoria Makes an Offer, While Devon Stuns Abby and Chance With His Request

Victoria arrives at Society just as Billy kicks up his “drunk” act at the bar. He feigns surprise at seeing her and wonders why she isn’t at The Nutcracker. She’s thankful the kids don’t have to see him drinking alone in the middle of the afternoon. Victoria doubts Lily would be okay with this and wishes she didn’t know what it feels like to be in her shoes. He accuses her of wanting to see him fall apart and says she could have stopped all of this by standing in the way of her brother and father. When she wrestles his drink away, she spills it and notices it’s actually apple juice. “What are you up to, Billy?” she demands. He fudges an excuse, but she sees through it, accusing him of being passive-aggressive in trying to manipulate her feelings. Billy says it’s impossible to make a Newman feel guilty for anything and strides out.
TV & VIDEOS
columbusnews-report.com

Little Mister, Miss Holiday return to Baxter Springs

This year the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with American Bank of Baxter Springs, brought back the Little Miss and Little Mister Holiday Contest. The contestants sold tickets for one dollar each. The scoring was easy with the most money raised being the winner for each category. The contest was open to all area children ages zero-10 years old. “We ended up with seven…
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
selmasun.com

CeCe Grayson honored with Service Star Award for customer service

Among eight Selma residents to be honored at the Women Shaping Our Community Ceremony hosted by the Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce was Dr. Chinester Crum "CeCe" Grayson, who was recognized with the Service Star Award. Crum-Grayson is the owner and manager of Walton Theatre Selma. Additionally she...
POLITICS
sjnewsonline.com

LOCAL NEWS

The Lemon Park Christmas Lights display has long been a seasonal favorite of local citizens and for many with or without ties to Pratt. More than 80 lighted displays are up for walking or drive by viewing from the end of November until throught the first week of January in Pratt’s Lemon Park.
PRATT, KS
easttexasradio.com

Paris Giveaway Thursday 12.23

A second annual Christmas Giveaway, hosted by Keithrus Wright, Corinthians Green, Jarreckus Graves, and Gregory Yarborough, is planned for 10:00 am to noon tomorrow, or until all presents are gone. It will be held at PJ’s at 1295 Fitzhugh in Paris. Children will get a gift and a sack lunch. Food will be provided by PJ’s and H&H Grill. The first-come-first-served event is open to all.
PARIS, TX
towntalkradio.com

Zay’lee Robledo named Holiday Little Miss

At a pageant held at The Triple D on Thursday night, December 16, little Zay’lee Robledo was named Holiday Little Miss 2021. There were three pretty candidates for the title, Kespen Germany, Brynlee Castaneda, and Zay’lee. The young ladies were judged on ticket sales, and on stage points.
BROWNFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy