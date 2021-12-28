ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men, woman rob lost hitchhiker in Sioux Falls, SD

By The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a lost hitchhiker.

According to media reports, the 20-year-old hitchhiker was walking along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning when the men and the woman pulled up in a gray Nissan and offered him a ride.

Police said the hitchhiker agreed to pay them gas money if they’d take him to Brookings. One of the men pulled out a pistol and asked for all his money. The hitchhiker turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before the group left him stranded in the city. Police said the hitchhiker couldn’t tell them precisely where he was driven because he apparently isn’t from Sioux Falls.

