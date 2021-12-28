COFFEE SHOP TALK

Kirkwood coffee shops such as Dunkin Donuts and Kaldi’s have started to shorten their hours due to staffing issues because of the pandemic. Kaldi’s general manager said that closing this early has been a positive adjustment for the company. Instead of closing their doors in the evening, both franchises have decided to close at 2 p.m., less than an hour before KHS students are released from school. This shift in schedule has had an impact on KHS students. Josie Sausville, sophomore, said she usually would get coffee after school, and with this schedule change she isn’t able to.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO