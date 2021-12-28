COFFEE SHOP TALK

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
thereminder.com

New coffee shop opens in former decor store

HOLYOKE – In April of 2021, Myriam Diaz sat in her empty decoration business, Rosasaron, at 223 Maple St. in Holyoke. She was in the process of closing down her business after nine years due to the pandemic. She explained she was “selling everything and preparing to return the...
HOLYOKE, MA
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Restaurant Review: Coffee House 1420 is the perfect little coffee shop in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — In the midst of this hectic holiday season, my friend and I sought out a comfortable spot to meet for a mid-morning cup of coffee. With the plethora of great coffee shops in Indian River County, we had options galore but there was one place I had been dying to try. Coffee House 1420, aptly named for its location at the corner of 14th Avenue and 20th Street in Vero Beach, was where I was headed.
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

33 & Elm: Industries of the Blind opens coffee shop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Industries of the Blind’s latest extension offers job opportunities to people who are blind or visually impaired. At least 70% of people who are blind or visually impaired in the U.S. are unemployed. 33 & Elm Coffee House was created by Industries of the Blind...
GREENSBORO, NC
news3lv.com

A coffee shop could be yours with new giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Elliott Chester looks around the shopping center at Maryland Parkway and Charleston, he sees something missing. “We don't have enough good breakfast spots around here,” he says. “And I love to eat.”. Just over a year ago, Chester opened The Garrison barbershop...
LAS VEGAS, NV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best Hudson Valley Coffee Shops That Opened in 2021

The Hudson Valley has so many cozy coffee shops and cafes to visit. I enjoy visiting the local spots and embracing all that they have to offer. Some have a relaxing space, others provide a soothing ambiance and a unique drink menu. It seems that each town has a spot that Hudson Valley residents enjoy going to.
HUDSON, NY
Republic

Coffee shop seeks to delay lease decision

A locally-owned coffee shop is seeking more time to consider the future of its downtown location. The Columbus Redevelopment Commission will consider a resolution on Monday amending its lease with Lucabe, LLC. The commission’s meeting is set for 4 p.m. According to Redevelopment Director Heather Pope, the business has...
COLUMBUS, IN
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Coffee & Christmas Shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s better than sipping on a cup of coffee while doing some Christmas shopping? C&C Boutique in Nixa has everything you need to make your little fashionista happy, or just treat yourself!
NIXA, MO
thesunpapers.com

Rowan Burlington campus to get Saxbys coffee shop in spring

Rowan College at Burlington County will have a new coffee shop on campus in the spring. The Certified B coffee shop Saxbys will operate solely as a student run cafe and provide students the opportunity to grow with an Experiential Learning Platform (E.L.P.) that will provide them with a way to earn college credit, a salary and real-life business experience.
FOOD & DRINKS
thekirkwoodcall.com

Local branches of coffee shops shorten their hours

Kirkwood coffee shops such as Dunkin Donuts and Kaldi’s have started to shorten their hours due to staffing issues because of the pandemic. Kaldi’s general manager said that closing this early has been a positive adjustment for the company. Instead of closing their doors in the evening, both franchises have decided to close at 2 p.m., less than an hour before KHS students are released from school. This shift in schedule has had an impact on KHS students. Josie Sausville, sophomore, said she usually would get coffee after school, and with this schedule change she isn’t able to.
KIRKWOOD, MO
247tempo.com

The Best Independent Coffee Shops in America

Over the years, the coffee shop has become much more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee on our way to work. The best ones become like second homes, with coffee and espresso drinks sourced with intention and made with care and a welcoming place to hang out and socialize, and sometimes work.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 93.1

Jumpshot Coffee Shop Opening in Tyler, TX With Huge Plans to Give Back

Just like so many things in life, I heard about a new coffee shop that will be opening in Tyler, TX through social media. But the new Jumpshot Coffee that is planning to open in late January isn't like most new businesses, while they want to be successful, new owners Sasha and Levi Rodriguez already have plans to give back once the doors open.
TYLER, TX
News 4 Buffalo

Festive coffee flights at local shop that gives back

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The colder weather may have you reaching for something warm to drink and there’s no shortage of festive beverages at Craft Coffee House. It’s located at 6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport, N.Y. 14094 and open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Owners Nick and Katie Graves are Air Force Veterans and […]
LOCKPORT, NY

