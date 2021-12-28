ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Racing Wranglers 4-H Club

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

The Racing Wranglers 4-H Club met on December 12. Roll call...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

C.D. Starlighters 4-H Club News

The regular meeting of the C.D. Starlighters 4-H club was held on Dec. 5, at the Retail Rebel. President Kerrigan called the meeting to order at 2:24 p.m. Roll call was “What is on your Christmas list?” and was answered by 10 members. Allison gave the secretary’s report and it was read and approved. Hayden presented the treasurer’s report and it was approved.
WVNews

Hopper’s 4-H Club

The Hopper’s 4-H Club held its Christmas party this month, with pizza from Good to Go, chips, cupcakes and soda. The meeting was called to order by President Brooklyn Tasker, with Bristal Ketterman leading the American flag pledge and Ava Cosner leading the 4-H pledge. There were nine members, 11 volunteers, three new members, two new volunteers and one guest present.
JEREMY GORDON
KFDA

Randall County 4-H Club take home national title in quiz bowl tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County 4-H livestock quiz bowl team recently won the national quiz bowl in their first time attending. “The goal was always to go to nationals, so it’s just really cool to be able to finally accomplish the end goal and take what we started learning around third grade and bringing it all the way back to nationals,” said Tanner Owen, quiz bowl team member.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Geauga County Maple Leaf

4-H News

The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club had a meeting on Nov. 21 at Munson Town Hall. All beef kids met at 1 p.m. and discussed changes in the fair rules and upcoming nutrition clinic on Nov. 17. The beef kids also received their new project books. The business meeting began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Christmas#Racing Wranglers 4 H Club
Talk Media

Kids Can Enjoy the Great Outdoors at Spitfire Farm’s Holiday Horse Camp

Looking for a way to get your kids some fresh air and fun during winter break? Spitfire Farm has the perfect solution. As a working mom of four, Ejola Cook knows how hard it is to find a safe place to keep children occupied without their electronics. Spitfire Farm’s Holiday Horse Camp gets kids out in the fresh air, learning the parts of running a farm, caring for horses, and participating in activities like painting horses and nature walks.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Mineral County Miner

City of Creede thanks businesses and 4-H for decorating

CREEDE — Creede is looking bright and festive this year thanks to the efforts of businesses, residents, Mineral County 4-H, volunteers and organizations. Over the past two weeks, these efforts have been noticed by people who have visited the small mountain town and though there is not much snow on the ground, the holiday season is sure to be merry and bright.
CREEDE, CO
knsiradio.com

Moonlight Ski Coming To Quarry Park

(KNSI) – The Nordic Ski Club and the Stearns County Parks Department are hosting a moonlight ski at Quarry Park on Friday, January 7th. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., there will be bonfires, snacks, and hot drinks, door prizes, and more than four miles of lighted, groomed ski trails. Parking is also free.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

4-H teens unwind with “Holiday Bash” in Emporia

With most schools now off for the holiday break, local kids and teens can finally shake off the stress of academia for a few days. Over a dozen teens chose to spend their Monday morning at the Greensville-Emporia Extension Office on Oak Street at the 4-H Club’s “Holiday Bash”.
EMPORIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
durangogov.org

Chapman Hill Ski Area opens

Chapman Ski Hill, Durango’s in-town, affordable ski area with 500 vertical feet of terrain, opened for the season on Monday, Dec. 20. The ski area includes a bumps course and park features and ski and snowboard lessons. Currently, the larger of the two tow ropes is in operation. Enjoy tubing when conditions permit. Call 970-375-7395 for up-to-date conditions.
DURANGO, CO
columbusnews-report.com

Stone is January 4-H member

For the month of January, Kaylin Stone has been named 4-H member of the month. Stone, age 10, is a member of Prairie Rambles 4-H club where she currently holds the office of president. She also serves as treasurer on 4-H Council. Stone’s 4-H projects have included Horse, Crafts, and Photography. This year Stone is looking forward to adding new avenues for fair such as sewing and animals. Her…
Daily Ledger

Outstanding 4-H members Recognized

LEWISTOWN—The 4-H Achievement Open House was held Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Extension Office in Lewistown. Approximately 75 young people were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in the 4-H program. The Secretary of the Year Award goes to the club secretary who has kept the best record of club...
LEWISTOWN, IL
eurekaherald.com

Annual Eureka Herald Holiday Coloring Contest Held

The Eureka Herald hosted the 13th Annual Holiday Coloring Contest this December, with a total of 25 individuals of all ages participating. The contest included five age groups; four and under, five to seven, eight to 12, 13 to 17 and 18 and older. The color page was available in ...
EUREKA, KS
mountaintimes.info

Ambassadors sport new uniforms

Editor’s note: Karen D. Lorentz is an ambassador herself at Killington Resort. This is her first year with the program. Regular visitors to Killington may spy something new on the green-jacketed Killington Ambassadors this year. The new Mammut uniforms include shell jackets with the familiar “i” on the back,...
eagan.mn.us

Play Outside! Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill

Call Hotline for Updates (651) 675-5511. It generally takes a solid base of 6-8 inches of snow to open the facility. To ensure the safety of all guests, you may not use any of your own inner tubes, sleds, toboggans or other sledding devices during regular hours in the designated tubing area. Participants must be able to walk up the hill as tow ropes are not available at this facility. Trapp Farm Park is a very busy site and birthday parties, presents, food, or group events are not allowed in the shelter during regular hours. Must use tubes on-site, no personal tubes allowed. No tow rope, walking up the hill is part of the winter adventure! Walk-up sales will not be available. All participants and spectators must purchase a ticket.
EAGAN, MN
outdoorchannelplus.com

Top 10 Big Buck Stories from the 2021 Deer Season

Here's a look at giant whitetails harvested this past season. From opening-day giants to first bucks ever, the 2021 deer-hunting season was a good one for whitetail hunters in the U.S. Game & Fish chronicled many of those harvests through the fall. Here's a look at our Top 10 most...
ANIMALS
cityofeagan.com

Play Outside! Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill

Call Hotline for Updates (651) 675-5511. It generally takes a solid base of 6-8 inches of snow to open the facility. To ensure the safety of all guests, you may not use any of your own inner tubes, sleds, toboggans or other sledding devices during regular hours in the designated tubing area. Participants must be able to walk up the hill as tow ropes are not available at this facility. Trapp Farm Park is a very busy site and birthday parties, presents, food, or group events are not allowed in the shelter during regular hours. Must use tubes on-site, no personal tubes allowed. No tow rope, walking up the hill is part of the winter adventure! Walk-up sales will not be available. All participants and spectators must purchase a ticket.
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy