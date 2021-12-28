Racing Wranglers 4-H Club

Call Hotline for Updates (651) 675-5511. It generally takes a solid base of 6-8 inches of snow to open the facility. To ensure the safety of all guests, you may not use any of your own inner tubes, sleds, toboggans or other sledding devices during regular hours in the designated tubing area. Participants must be able to walk up the hill as tow ropes are not available at this facility. Trapp Farm Park is a very busy site and birthday parties, presents, food, or group events are not allowed in the shelter during regular hours. Must use tubes on-site, no personal tubes allowed. No tow rope, walking up the hill is part of the winter adventure! Walk-up sales will not be available. All participants and spectators must purchase a ticket.

EAGAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO