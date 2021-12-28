Know Where Your Donations Go

If you've ever had a friend, partner, or co-parent who's a narcissist, you're already familiar with the obvious trademarks. They'll prioritize their needs above anyone else's, which most often shows up as pushing boundaries or breaking agreements. They also have a lack of empathy and respond with criticism, anger, or defensiveness. Once you've come to understand that these are behaviors can possibly even signal narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it can be easier to find solutions.
