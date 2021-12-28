ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Know Where Your Donations Go

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

With all of the natural disasters across the state in the...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

How to help: Where to donate to tornado relief funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — Many have seen the destruction dealt by over a dozen tornados and have been shocked and saddened by the images. Wanting to help is natural, but where is the best place to donate?. The Better Business Bureau urges people to always research any charity or...
ENVIRONMENT
harrisondaily.com

Donate your tree to boost angling

LITTLE ROCK — Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of egg nog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Holland Sentinel

Letter: Put your money where your mouth is

In regard to Paul F. deLespinasse's column and concern that all airplane flights must be canceled because of their carbon dioxide emissions, I have an idea. If those who truly believe that this is killing the Earth would just stop flying, including the U.S. government, that would immediately reduce aircraft carbon dioxide emissions by two-thirds or maybe three-quarters. This could happen immediately! But of course, it won’t. Why? Because the climate activists who say they believe in this crazy theory don’t really believe it.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Natural Disasters#Charity
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Sentinel

Put yourself in shoes of others before judging them

This time of year, it’s easy to get caught up in shopping, gifts, travel, planning a meal and all the other hustle and bustle of the holiday season. But for everyone experiencing stress, know that there are those feeling a different type of holiday stress — namely figuring out where to sleep or where their next meal will come from and when that’s going to be.
RELIGION
Parents Magazine

How to Know If Your Kid Is a Narcissist—And What To Do About It

If you've ever had a friend, partner, or co-parent who's a narcissist, you're already familiar with the obvious trademarks. They'll prioritize their needs above anyone else's, which most often shows up as pushing boundaries or breaking agreements. They also have a lack of empathy and respond with criticism, anger, or defensiveness. Once you've come to understand that these are behaviors can possibly even signal narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it can be easier to find solutions.
KIDS
WRIC - ABC 8News

What do you do when your kids don’t like their Christmas gifts?

(WGHP) — Christmas can be tough. You shopped. You wrapped. You thought you nailed it. The kids ripped open their gifts on Christmas morning and…they hate it? What?! Three days after Christmas and the kids aren’t happy with what Santa brought them, or they didn’t get what they really wanted… what’s a parent to do? […]
KIDS
pullmanradio.com

Meet Your Listeners/Customers Where They Are

This article was originally published in Williams’ Monday Morning Memo (10/4/21) and reprinted in RadioInk (11/8/21). Understanding the distinction between transactional and relational customers is vitally important for business owners and advertising professionals alike, and no one I know has explained this as well as Roy H. Williams, the Wizard of Ads®.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy