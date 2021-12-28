Know Where Your Donations Go

In regard to Paul F. deLespinasse's column and concern that all airplane flights must be canceled because of their carbon dioxide emissions, I have an idea. If those who truly believe that this is killing the Earth would just stop flying, including the U.S. government, that would immediately reduce aircraft carbon dioxide emissions by two-thirds or maybe three-quarters. This could happen immediately! But of course, it won’t. Why? Because the climate activists who say they believe in this crazy theory don’t really believe it.

