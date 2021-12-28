ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Amber Alert still active for San Antonio girl

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4vkr_0dXefNIr00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Amber Alert is still in effect for an abducted child out of the San Antonio area.

Three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio at 05:00 p.m. on December 20. She has brown eyes with brown hair, is 4’0″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.

If you know of Lina’s whereabouts, you can call (210) 207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman carrying red stocking arrested for mail theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Reports of a woman carrying a red stocking looking in residents mailboxes leads to the arrest of a woman on mail theft charges on Christmas Eve. According to records, Amber Kidwell, 35, was booked into Wichita County Jail on a $1,500 bond. Police were dispatched to Williams and Tulsa to check […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument blows up over decorations on Christmas Eve

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christmas season brought no slowdown in the number of family violence and other assault calls police had to respond to over the holiday weekend. In fact, there seemed to be a definite increase in these calls, as well as thefts. One serious assault on Christmas Eve night was reported to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One person arrested after firing shots into car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to several shots fired into a car occupied by a man and woman on December 19. Damon King is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The victims said they were driving into town on East Scott around 9:30 that night when a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest number 4 this month for convicted forger

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted forger Wichita Falls police this month warned merchants to watch for has been arrested and released a fourth time this month. The latest charge is for theft, enhanced for two separate purchases by alleged forged checks totaling about $1,700 at a flooring store. Police identified 41-year-old Michelle Heels from […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

String of deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed at southern border stirs up questions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A string of recent deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is stirring up questions about the mission. The governor has repeatedly emphasized the importance of these soldiers on our southern border, meant to help respond to the surge in migrants this year. Tuesday, […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

COVID numbers increase at TJJD facilities

AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has released an update related to COVID-19. 37 youth have tested positive for COVID-19 since our previous release, on December 23: 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 25 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 26 […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy