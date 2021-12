Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville church and community staple will soon be gone after the pandemic forced the congregation to have to sell their building. Joe Murphy, pastor of God's New Anointed Outreach Ministries, said his congregation was saving up money to buy the building and not have to rent it anymore. But the pandemic changed all that. He had to stop members from coming to church, and during that time, some left all together.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO