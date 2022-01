BOSTON (CBS) — Three teens are facing charges after a group allegedly harassed and attacked a 66-year-old man at the MBTA Downtown Crossing station. According to transit police, six to seven teens were shooting Nerf toy guns at passengers there on Monday evening. At first, the group shot at the victim’s head and he exchanged words with the group. Then the teens punched the man and threw him against the wall, police said. The man needed to be taken to a local hospital for his injuries while the teens jumped into a Red Line train. “Dedicated Transit Police officers pursued the group ultimately apprehending them outside of the MBTA’s JFK-UMass station (where they were causing a ruckus there as well),” police said. Based on surveillance video and witness statements, three of the teens were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over 60 years of age.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO