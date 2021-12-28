ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State adding more COVID-19 vaccine and booster locations in eastern end of state

By Amy Phillips
 1 day ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Five more state sponsored COVID-19 vaccine and booster locations in Boston, Roxbury, Lynn, and Taunton will be opening in January.

Residents aged 5 and older will be able to get the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, and residents age 16 and older can get booster shots at the locations that are expected to open next week.

Fenway Park: 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA–Opening January 6 th , the Fenway Park vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 1,300 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, 120 MLK Jr Blvd, Boston, MA–Opening January 5 th , the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering Pfizer primary series for individuals 5+, as well as Pfizer boosters. Fallon Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Whittier Street Health Center, 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA–Open now, the Whittier Street Health Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic has the capacity to administer 500 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters.

Lynn: North Shore Community College, Modular Building at 300 Broad Street, Lynn, MA–Opening January 5 th , the North Shore Community College vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Taunton: Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 2005 Bay Street, Taunton, MA–Opening January 6 th , the Taunton COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Brewster Ambulance will serve as the provider.

WWLP

State committee to hear bill on crumbling foundations in January

A bill that would help homeowners get financial assistance to deal with crumbling foundations will be heard before the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. This is the first time lawmakers will hear directly from homeowners that are dealing with crumbling concrete.
BOSTON, MA
