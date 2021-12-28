ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

By Rebekah Koffler
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 51

R. Nelson
16h ago

The author is correct, there is a better than 50 % chance that Russia will outright attack Ukraine. Already they have seized the Crimean peninsula and are financing and helping rebels in Eastern Ukraine. Russia nor any other aggressive countries are no longer afraid of the US. We lost our respect, beginning with the Obama administration. We don't stand our ground , nor send in troops to really honor our commitment to defend those countries with which we have agreement with. There is only one way to deal with "bullies", it's the only language they understand. However, it seems we want to negotiate peace for unlimited years, all the while we are negotiating, the aggressor country continues to do what they want.

Reply(8)
14
Louis Mope
6h ago

there's not a country left in the world that respects nor is fearful of reprisal from the United States. Courtesy of JoeBlow Biden we are a laughing stock. The lipless prick is nothing more than a paper tiger that makes Forest Gump look like Einstein

Reply(1)
10
Cidmenow Price
3h ago

had me worried for a split second, then I realized it was a Fox news story, or putting it in terms you dumbasses understand, another fox fake news exclusive..

Reply(1)
5
Related
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
realcleardefense.com

A Ukraine Invasion Could Go Nuclear

As Russia’s buildup on the Ukrainian border continues, few observers note that an invasion of Ukraine could put nuclear reactors on the front line of military conflict. The world is underestimating the risk that full-scale, no-holds-barred conventional warfare could spark a catastrophic reactor failure, causing an unprecedented regional nuclear emergency.
MILITARY
Fox News

Weak, checkers-playing Biden faces emboldened chess master Putin

President Joe Biden spoke with Vladimir Putin earlier this month as the world braced for a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine. The meeting came toward the end of Biden’s first year in office – a year that saw him allow Russia to complete construction of the Nord Stream II pipeline, with adverse economic results for Ukraine, a mammoth national security debacle in Afghanistan, and unrelenting negative popular opinion polls on his leadership.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Russia may have withdrawn thousands of troops from Ukrainian border

After amassing tens of thousands of troops on its shared border with Ukraine, Russia may be pulling back at least some of their forces. The unconfirmed report comes from a Russian news agency, citing Russian military sources. However, a sizable force of up to 100,000 troops remain near the border. Daniel Treisman, a professor in the political science department at UCLA, joined CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss these latest developments.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Now Is the Time for NATO to Stand Up to Russia

Thirty years after the Soviet Union dissolved on December 31, 1991, events in its former space seem headed in the opposite direction. Despite initially remaining passive as the USSR split into fifteen independent states, Moscow has more recently steadily pursued a hegemonic agenda, increasingly bold and increasingly successful. It provoked hostilities (notably Ukraine) and exploited weaknesses (as in Belarus) possibly leading to outright re-annexation. Existing “frozen conflicts” (Armenia versus Azerbaijan, Moldova/Transnistria, and Georgia) remained frozen or became more severe. Less-visible Kremlin economic and political initiatives are afoot across Central Asia, and in Tajikistan, Moscow’s largest military base in the former USSR outside Russia itself, its border forces never left.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Pentagon orders USS Harry S. Truman to stay in the Mediterranean Sea to 'reassure' European allies after US secured talks with Russia over Ukraine for January 10 and Putin warned the west faces a 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

The Pentagon has ordered the USS Harry S. Truman and its carrier group to remain in the Mediterranean Sea amid rising tensions in the Ukraine as Russian troops remain on its border. The aircraft carrier will remain between Greece and Italy rather than resume a planned transit through the Suez...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Why is Putin threatening Ukraine?

Ukraine is much smaller than Russia in geography, population, per capita economic wealth and military power. Ukrainian leaders have not voiced hostile intent toward Russia. Some Ukrainians have advocated Ukraine joining NATO, a mutual defense organization, not an aggressive military alliance. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade more...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden signs the $768B national defense bill with more money for Ukraine, fighter jets, submarines and warships as Putin threatens war with Ukraine and China develops hypersonic missiles

President Biden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine amid heightened threats from Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China. The budget, $25 billion more than Biden asked for and a 5% increase over last year's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#United Nations#Ukrainian#Russian#Ministry Of Defense#Kremlin#Alliance
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them. "I believe that every person in this country should know what to do... if the enemy invades their country," Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP during a short break from the exercises. Larin was one of about 50 Ukrainian civilians who drove from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant on a recent weekend afternoon to train for how to defend their country in the event of a Russian invasion.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halt its eastward expansion.  The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose harsh economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, while also offering to hold negotiations.
U.S. POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Satellite images track new Russian military deployments near Ukraine

Satellite images released Dec. 23 offer new details about additional troops and military equipment which have been stationed near the Russia-Ukraine border since October amid growing tensions between the two nations. The images, captured by satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, show the troop buildup, including units newly moved to the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

690K+
Followers
134K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy