Tune Up Your Knife’s Edge Anywhere You Go With The Best Portable Blade Sharpeners

NEWS – Most cars have a built-in hook inside the top of the passenger door that can be used to hold a hanger when you need to transport clothing that you don't want to wrinkle. That will work fine but it's not nearly as nice looking as the Maxsa Car Butler. The Maxsa features an all wood and metal construction 17.75 inch wide hanger that attaches to the back of your vehicle's headrest. If you want one to keep your shirts, jackets, blazers, etc. wrinkle-free while you travel, head over to Amazon where they are currently priced at $29.38.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO