ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tune Up Your Knife’s Edge Anywhere You Go With The Best Portable Blade Sharpeners

coolthings.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePocket knives are some of the most useful things to have in your EDC kit. However, they’re only useful if the blade has a sharp cutting edge, which means taking the time to hone it every now and then. If you don’t, there’s a chance you’ll take the knife out to...

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 4 best knife sharpeners we tested in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. There's no way around it: at some point, your knives are going to need sharpening. And while sharp knives are dangerous, dull knives can be even more so. A dull edge requires more pressure to do its job, making it that much more likely to slip.
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

These Are the Best Portable Blenders for Everyday Use

Like all kitchen appliances, blenders come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Depending on your needs, there’s a blender out there designed to do it all — crush ice, heat soups, chop food, and even blend on the go. Whether you’re shopping for a blender that fits in small spaces or a machine to make morning smoothies on the road, a portable blender is the mobile appliance of your dreams. Offering both freedom and flexibility, portable blenders are made with lightweight, compact designs that can fit into gym bags or suitcases for easy, spill-proof transportation of the blender cups and the base.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knife Sharpening#Knife Sharpeners#The Knife#Design#Camping#Edc
TrendHunter.com

Tactical Knife-Sharpening Belts

The Argali Kodiak Belt is positioned as a durable accessory for avid outdoor adventurers, hunters and campers alike that will provide them with a way to keep an essential tool ready for use at all times. The belt is described as a hunting field belt that is paired with a field sharpener on the buckle and the band to allow for blades to be shaped, sharpened and honed from anywhere. The belt is further enhanced with a bomber nylon webbing along with a 7075 aluminum buckle that are ready to handle the rough and tumble of everyday life or off-grid adventures.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Argali Kodiak Belt and knife sharpener allows you to shape, sharpen and hone any knife

Consider a belt with an additional feature: the Argali Kodiak Belt and knife sharpener. Designed to be comfortable for everyday wear, this accessory uses materials built into its design that allow you to shape, sharpen, and hone any knife with ease. Functional and practical, its 2-in-1 design is perfect for outdoor ventures. In particular, it features a 6-inch vegetable-tanned leather stop, a tungsten carbide sharpening bar, and an 800-grit diamond plate along the back. Moreover, thanks to its low-profile form, it’s comfortable to wear underneath a backpack hip belt with minimal bulk. For additional comfort, it’s available in 2 sizes—medium and large—to fit waists from 28–44 inches. Overall, this Argali accessory saves you from carrying a separate knife sharpener outdoors for efficiency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outdoor Life

How to Sharpen a Serrated Knife in Three Steps

A serrated blade is great for ripping through heavy rope and other fibrous materials, and also keeps an edge longer due to its increased surface area. But, the reality of using knives is that even the best serrated knives with great steels will eventually dull, and need to be sharpened. I’ve sharpened many serrated blades of my own and in my knife sharpening business. I’ll share my techniques on how to sharpen a serrated knife, so you can maintain your blade to last a lifetime.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CNET

Best portable humidifier for 2022

If you are experiencing nosebleeds, cracked lips, dry skin, eyes or sinuses, the humidity level in your home may be low. A portable humidifier is an effective and simple way to combat exposure to harsh, dry air -- adding a cool mist of water to the air in your room with a mini humidifier while you sleep could help to alleviate these uncomfortable symptoms, often overnight.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Keep Them Sparkling

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about.    Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a convenient way to add a clothes hanger to your car

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Most cars have a built-in hook inside the top of the passenger door that can be used to hold a hanger when you need to transport clothing that you don’t want to wrinkle. That will work fine but it’s not nearly as nice looking as the Maxsa Car Butler. The Maxsa features an all wood and metal construction 17.75 inch wide hanger that attaches to the back of your vehicle’s headrest. If you want one to keep your shirts, jackets, blazers, etc. wrinkle-free while you travel, head over to Amazon where they are currently priced at $29.38.
CARS
edm.com

Anytime, Anywhere: Mix On the Go With This New Portable DJ Set

Renegade performances are about to get a whole lot spicier, thanks to a new portable DJ set developed by Japanese tech company Stokyo. Weighing in at a manageable nine pounds, the set comes complete with two turntables and a two-channel mixer, as well as six line inputs/outputs on the latter for speakers, headphones and a monitor.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

The 10 Best Drill Bits of 2022

If you're drilling a hole in anything — wood, metal, brick, plastic or concrete — make sure you've got the best drill bits for the job. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 15 Best Door Draft Stoppers for Staying Warm and Pest-Free

It’s cold and blustery outside, but your home is a cozy paradise in this frigid winter scene. Or is it? If you have a home that’s on the older side, your house might not be as warm as you’d like. Despite all our best efforts to keep our homes cozy and block out the cold, doors and windows often create gaps that allow in drafts. You can have the best space heaters and infrared heaters in the world, but if you’ve got drafts coming in from all angles you’ll still end up cold. Even worse, under-door gaps are like a...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

DIY Camera Kit lets you build your own fully functional wooden retro camera from scratch!

If there’s one thing that’s absolutely clear this year… it’s that retro is definitely making a comeback. From retro music being revisited in TikTok reels to old movies getting remakes and sequels (I meant the Matrix; there are no Spiderman spoilers in this house), people are increasingly appreciating the vintage, the old, the classic. I only hope that this trend works for tech too because there’s truly something beautifully simple about technology from the years gone by.
ELECTRONICS
12tomatoes.com

Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Fridge

Paper towels are some of the most versatile items in the home. We are accustomed to reaching them for them when a number of spills and issues take place. Some might knock the idea of keeping them in the fridge before they have even had the chance to hear us out. Did you know that these towels can be used in ways that you never thought possible? There’s no way that you ever could have expected this one, that is for sure.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Allrecipes.com

I Tried Using a Dryer Sheet to Clean a Sheet Pan — Here's What Happened

Forget about the elbow grease; burnt pans respond to dryer sheets and hot water. Or so says the internet. I was intrigued when I read about a cleaning trick that suggests you can use a dryer sheet to clean a sheet pan. If it worked, not only would I be cutting back on my tinfoil usage, but I'd also save myself from scrubbing my sheet pans until I run out of elbow grease.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy