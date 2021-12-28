Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with Crystal Bridges

That’s a wrap, folks. It’s the very last weekend of 2021 and there are a bunch of New Year’s parties for kids, like Noon Year’s Eve at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and adults, like the “In Your Element” theme party at Wunderbar. A couple of concerts are rolling through, as well as Disney on Ice. If music or dancing isn’t your thing, there’s always the odd juggling workshop to keep your weekend interesting, or a model railroad show. And if you’re as big a fan of Wegmans as Alec Baldwin and his mom, you can swing around to “The Wegmans Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display” at the New York State Fairgrounds. For a calm introduction to 2022, head to the woods on one of the many “First Day Hikes” taking place this Sunday. Whatever the event, make sure to check their COVID policies for new updates and regulations.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO