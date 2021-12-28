ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with Crystal Bridges

nwahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article11:00 a.m. – 3:00...

www.nwahomepage.com

funcheap.com

Thrive City’s Outdoor “Noon Year’s Eve” 2021/2 Festival at Chase Center

Thrive City Winter Wonderland, presented by Chase, is bringing a new family fun activity to experience. Take photos in front of the largest holiday tree in the Bay Area, submit your wish list in our North Pole mailbox and sing along to your favorite carols under a nightly snowfall. The holiday season is full of magical moments for all to enjoy at Thrive City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

New Year’s Eve parties, celebrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year and there are plenty of places in the Queen City where you can do it in style. This family-friendly event will feature live music, the lighting of the Queen City crown and fireworks at midnight. Festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on South Tryon Street at Levine Avenue of the Arts. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
birminghammommy.com

Noon Year’s Eve at McWane Science Center

Join the McWane Science Center as they celebrate the new year early at their Noon Year’s Eve Celebration!. On December 31st, enjoy spectacular science demonstrations all day long, and celebrate with the McWane team from 11:30am to NOON for an explosive science program! Dance the afternoon away with them as they count down to 2022!
THEATER & DANCE
coolprogeny.com

Celebrate Winter Break and Noon Time New Year at Port Discovery!

Make it the best Winter Break ever! Join Port Discovery Children’s Museum for fun, play and magical memories while school is out of session — or while family is in town and ready to have some fun! The museum is offering special morning and afternoon play sessions all break long!
eastcobbnews.com

Mountain View Library holding ‘Noon Year’s Eve Eve’ party for kids

Submitted information by the Cobb County Public Library System:. Children will celebrate the start of 2022 early with kid-friendly special events on Thursday at Cobb County libraries. The “Noon Year’s Eve Eve” party at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, starts at 11:30 am December 30. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Syracuse.com

Disney on Ice, Noon Year’s Eve, First Day Hikes: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

That’s a wrap, folks. It’s the very last weekend of 2021 and there are a bunch of New Year’s parties for kids, like Noon Year’s Eve at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and adults, like the “In Your Element” theme party at Wunderbar. A couple of concerts are rolling through, as well as Disney on Ice. If music or dancing isn’t your thing, there’s always the odd juggling workshop to keep your weekend interesting, or a model railroad show. And if you’re as big a fan of Wegmans as Alec Baldwin and his mom, you can swing around to “The Wegmans Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display” at the New York State Fairgrounds. For a calm introduction to 2022, head to the woods on one of the many “First Day Hikes” taking place this Sunday. Whatever the event, make sure to check their COVID policies for new updates and regulations.
SYRACUSE, NY
nbc25news.com

Flint Children's Museum to hold "Noon Years Eve Party"

FLINT, Mich. - Local kids have the opportunity to celebrate the new year and still make their bed time!. The Flint Children's Museum will be holding a "Noon Years Eve Party" on December 31st. The event will feature a ball(oon) drop and kids will be able to craft noisemakers to...
FLINT, MI
Urbana Citizen

Gloria reopens

After being closed seven weeks for renovation and remodeling, Urbana’s historic downtown theatre, the Gloria, reopens Friday with the new blockbuster hit, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” followed next week by the highly anticipated “Sing 2.”. In 2014 the local nonprofit Grandworks Foundation began the “Gloria Theatre Project” with...
URBANA, OH
kidsburgh.org

Monroeville Public Library Presents a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Noon at the Monroeville Mall!

Monroeville Public Library Presents a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Noon at the Monroeville Mall!. Can’t stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve? The Monroeville Public Library will present a ball drop at noon inside the Monroeville Mall on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31st! Join us for this free event for all ages, on the lower mall level, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods beginning at 11:30 am. You can pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last) and take part in a treasure hunt to be entered into a raffle drawing. At noon, the giant disco ball will be lowered so we can all ring in the new year together!
MONROEVILLE, PA
visitkc.com

Bar K Noon Year's Eve Party

Join the early birds for the Bar K Noon Year’s Eve Party!. Dogs sleep an average of 12 to 14 hours every day, which might make it difficult to stay awake until the ball drops at midnight. This free event brings people and their pups together to celebrate the...
geneseorepublic.com

More Geneseo Christmas Walk

An estimated more than 7,000 people were in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme was “All of the Lights,” and was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as a theme inspired by this year, 2021, seen as a comeback for many events, businesses and communities after experiencing somewhat a time of “darkness” as a result of the pandemic.
GENESEO, IL
Skagit Valley Herald

Photo Gallery: Afternoon with Santa, 12.14.21

Scenes from the Camano Center’s holiday tradition "Afternoon with Santa" on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The event featured Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear, Frosty the Snowman and a couple of Elves. Also, kids received a take-home craft project from the Camano Arts Association.
iheart.com

What's Happening: Santa Day At Mt. High, Winter Wonderland In Bloomington

IE Weather: It will be a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers this evening, but nothing like we had on Tuesday. Family Fun: This Saturday evening, The Olive Branch presents Bloomington’s Winter Wonderland. This is a FREE event at Kessler Park that will feature a DJ, a visit from Santa and his elves, face painting, and plenty of other fun for the whole family.
Salem News Online

Christmas Parade in EP

The Snowflake Festival in East Palestine ended with the Annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the East Palestine Moose Lodge. This year’s theme was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

