“Extra’s” Katie Krause chatted with Chlöe and Halle Bailey, who have a lot going on in their careers!. Halle has seen the first footage of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Little Mermaid,” in which she plays Ariel. She revealed, “It’s very just surreal because, you know… of course, there’s all this post-production that’s happening… And so I think I went in for some ADR and, you know, it was just very surreal to seeing yourself that way.”

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO